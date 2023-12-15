NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm moved through parts of New Mexico Wednesday evening into Thursday this past week. KRQE recieved a lot of viewer pics of snow on Thursday.
Below is a list of snow totals over the last 48 hours from the National Weather Service.
Northern New Mexico
- Angel Fire: 18 inches
- Cimarron Canyon: 11 inches
- Chacon: 21 inches
- Chupadero: 17 inches
- Enchanted Forest: 8 inches
- Glorieta: 12.6 inches
- Las Vegas: Between 6.9 to 8 inches
- Los Alamos: 15 inches
- Maxwell: 8 inches
- Ocate: 12 inches
- Pajarito Mountain: 10 inches
- Pecos: 13 inches
- Raton: 8 inches
- Rociada: 21 inches
- Santa Fe Ski area: 13 inches
- Shady Brook: 12.2 inches
- Taos Ski Valley 9 inches
- Truchas: 6.1 inches
Near East Mountains/Central New Mexico
- Edgewood: 7 inches
- Chilili: 7.1 inches
- Miera: 7.5 inches
- San Antonio: 6.5 inches
- Sedillo: 7.7 inches
- Tijeras: 5.7 inches
Weather Information
Latest Forecast
Due to Thursday’s moisture, there was dense fog Friday morning. Also, fog/freezing fog is possible across southeast New Mexico and the Moreno Valley once again Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as high pressure builds to the south. Even though a few more upper-level clouds will arrive Saturday, temperatures will still be a degree or two warmer than Friday. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next 7 as high pressure is directly to the south.