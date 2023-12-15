NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm moved through parts of New Mexico Wednesday evening into Thursday this past week. KRQE recieved a lot of viewer pics of snow on Thursday.

Below is a list of snow totals over the last 48 hours from the National Weather Service.

Northern New Mexico

Angel Fire: 18 inches

Cimarron Canyon: 11 inches

Chacon: 21 inches

Chupadero: 17 inches

Enchanted Forest: 8 inches

Glorieta: 12.6 inches

Las Vegas: Between 6.9 to 8 inches

Los Alamos: 15 inches

Maxwell: 8 inches

Ocate: 12 inches

Pajarito Mountain: 10 inches

Pecos: 13 inches

Raton: 8 inches

Rociada: 21 inches

Santa Fe Ski area: 13 inches

Shady Brook: 12.2 inches

Taos Ski Valley 9 inches

Truchas: 6.1 inches

Near East Mountains/Central New Mexico

Edgewood: 7 inches

Chilili: 7.1 inches

Miera: 7.5 inches

San Antonio: 6.5 inches

Sedillo: 7.7 inches

Tijeras: 5.7 inches

Due to Thursday’s moisture, there was dense fog Friday morning. Also, fog/freezing fog is possible across southeast New Mexico and the Moreno Valley once again Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as high pressure builds to the south. Even though a few more upper-level clouds will arrive Saturday, temperatures will still be a degree or two warmer than Friday. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next 7 as high pressure is directly to the south.