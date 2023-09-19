NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on which states are most affected by the student loan moratorium ending. According the WalletHub, about 43.8 million Americans owe a collective of around $1.64 trillion in students loans.

New Mexico ranked as number 48 on the list of states most affected by they moratorium ending. The state ranks as 44 under student loan indebtedness and 41 in student loan forgiveness.

The government issued a moratorium on student loan payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After lifting the moratorium, borrowers will have to begin making monthly payments starting in October 2023. To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared 12 metrics across two main categories: Student loan indebtedness and Student loan forgiveness.