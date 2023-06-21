NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that the average New Mexican would need to make almost $20 an hour to afford a two-bedroom space. That is nearly $10 lower than the national average.

The report also stated the average New Mexican renter makes just under $18 an hour which limits their reasonable affordable rent to just over $900 a month. With the state’s minimum wage set at $12 an hour, the report shows 55 hours of work would be needed at that wage to afford a one-bedroom living space at a fair market price. According to the report, Albuquerque residents would need to make $22 an hour to afford a two-bedroom unit. Santa Fe topped the list with residents needing to make a little more than $24 an hour to afford a two-bedroom unit.