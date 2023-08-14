NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Farmers’ Almanac recently reported their forecast for Winter 2023-24 and is claiming this year, we’ll see a colder winter across the country than we’ve seen in recent years. The report says that New Mexico will be seeing unseasonably cold and stormy weather.

However, KRQE Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud says to always take the Farmers’ Almanac with a grain of salt. “Winter will probably become more active after the new year…similar to what we saw last year,” says Tosterud. “But I would say, temperature-wise, I’d expect to see it near normal, if not slightly above average.”

Tosterud says that a strong El Niño that is setting up in the Pacific will make our winter a little more eventful. “That should bring us a stormy winter across much of New Mexico. So we’re hoping to see more rain and more snow this winter,” he says. “But I don’t think it’ll be ‘unseasonably cold.'”

According to the Farmers’ Almanac website, they use a proprietary formula that considers factors like sunspot activity and tidal action from the Moon to make their report. Their report also says they make accounts for atmospheric phenomena such as El Niño.