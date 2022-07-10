A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Santa Fe, NM metro area using data from AAA. The cheapest gas stations are from GasBuddy. Gas prices are current as of July 7. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Santa Fe by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.57

— New Mexico average: $4.57

— New Mexico gas tax: $0.19 per gallon (#45 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.11 (-2.3%)

– Year change: +$1.44 (+46.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/11/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.56

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.0%)

– Year change: +$2.27 (+68.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.71 (6/10/22)

Cheapest gas stations

#1. Santa Cruz Country Store: $4.13 (1800 NM-76, Santa Cruz)

#2. Valero: $4.15 (444 N Riverside Dr, Riverside)

#3. Sam’s Club: $4.43 (4201 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.42

#2. Napa, CA: $6.40

#3. Salinas, CA: $6.32

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Warner Robins, GA: $3.94

#2. Albany, GA: $3.96

#3. Laredo, TX: $3.98

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162