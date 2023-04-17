NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Diversity across different aspects of life is growing in the United States. WalletHub recently came out with a study looking at over 500 U.S. cities and how they rank when it comes to household, religious, socioeconomic, cultural, and economic diversity.

Ten New Mexico cities made the list: Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Clovis, Hobbs, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Farmington, Las Cruces, South Valley, and Alamogordo. Santa Fe came in 59th place behind Raleigh, NC. Albuquerque was a little further down the list at 64th, in between Austin, TX, and Tempe, AZ.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub used information from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Religion Census and compared the cities chosen among the aforementioned types of diversity using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index method. This type of analysis is commonly used as a general-purpose measure of diversity.

Those five dimensions were evaluated using 13 different metrics, each with its own weights, on a 100-point scale. The study’s sample considered only the city proper and not surrounding metro areas.