BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is cracking down on nuisance properties. It’s all thanks to a law that went into effect a couple of years ago.

Acting Director for Planning and Development Services Nicholas Hamm said, “I would just say that every property owner in the county has an obligation to maintain their properties consistent with the county code.”

If property owners fail to meet that obligation, Bernalillo County is ready to step in. On Wednesday, two code enforcement officers went before the County Zoning administrator to ask for approval to enter and demolish properties that they believe are unsafe.

Property owners were also at the hearing to explain to the Nuisance Abatement Hearing officer why it’s taking so long to clean up and present their plans. One property in question has several thousand tires piling up on the Pajarito Mesa.

In these hearings, the officer decides if the property is a nuisance or not. If not, it means no further action or more information is needed. If it’s deemed a nuisance, she would prepare a resolution recommending action for the full County Commission to vote on.

“I would say that addressing nuisance property is a priority of the county. Planning and Development Services will pursue properties that fall within the scope of the county’s Property Nuisance Abatement Ordinance,” Hamm explained.

The process stems from a 2020 ordinance giving the county authority it didn’t have before. It allows a public hearing process rather than using the state’s court resources.

Property owners in violation can work with the county to get to a state of compliance. If they don’t, the County Commission can approve sending in crews to clean them up or tear them down.