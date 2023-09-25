NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The end may be in sight for the TV and film writers strike after union leaders struck a deal with production companies. That’s a big relief for New Mexico businesses that rely on the film industry.

“A lot of our animals that we have come from shelters or rescue situations. We find animals that are very trainable, that enjoy the whole process,” said Tamara Brock, owner of Novel Animals.

Brock’s company trains dogs, horses, cattle, zebras, and more for the film industry to bring a story to life.

“I started as a horse trainer that was my initial experience with training animals. I’ve always loved horses since as long as I can remember,” said Brock.

She began her work in the film industry in California and would travel to other states for movie productions. She moved to New Mexico a couple of years ago, bringing more than 20 years of experience because she believes the industry here is growing in a good direction.

Brock mentioned, “It’s a good solid industry here, and I feel like the crews here are very close. We all know each other. When you go to set you see the same people all the time, and it provides a good atmosphere.”

All of that came to a halt in May when the Writers Guild went on strike, followed a couple of months later by the actors with SAG-AFTRA. That has meant no new work for Brock and other businesses that rely on local film productions.

Dale O’Malley is the president of IATSE Local 480 chapter, a studio mechanics union in New Mexico that represents production workers. O’Malley said many of his members have turned to other gigs to make ends meet.

“The amount of finance and the amount of money that comes in through film is phenomenal. A lot of our members are already trained in a skill set. In other words, we have carpenters, they can go build a house when they’re off,” said O’Malley.

According to Brock, she has been able to bring in some income by training dogs for private owners in the meantime. She continues to train her animals to be ready for production when they come back.

The local IATSE chapter, which represents production workers, said their health insurance is continuing through the strike without requiring payments from their members. Since that union is not on strike but standing with other unions, members are also able to apply for unemployment.