NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Human trafficking survivors across New Mexico could soon have a new safe house. Officials with the New Mexico Dream Center are calling the project, “Lighthouse.” It will provide residential housing for minors who have survived human trafficking.

The Dream Center already provides after care for people who have escaped trafficking. However, the referrals for minors were becoming overwhelming and the program only had options for housing adults temporarily.

New Mexico is one of five states that does not already have a residential option for minors coming out of these situations. The lighthouse will be in an undisclosed location to keep residents safe. The Dream Center says that anyone who needs to know where it is, such as future residents, will come through partners working with them. The entire buildout is estimated to cost around $650 – $700 thousand, that includes security and fencing. The Dream Center is raising money for the building. They are expecting most of the cost to be covered by grant money and fundraising.