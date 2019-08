The debate continues on whether or not a referendum should be used on the new gun law.

Governor Lujan Grisham signed the bill requiring background checks on private gun sales. Gun supporters and House Republicans are proposing a referendum to overturn it and leave it up to the voters.

However, they’ll have to get it on the 2020 ballot. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, if it happens it would only be the second time in statehood history a referendum to repeal a law passed by the legislature.