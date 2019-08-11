House fire in Angel Fire now part of murder investigation

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE)- An officer-involved shooting in Angel Fire is now connected to a murder investigation.

Back in May, State Police officer Mark Fitch responded to a house fire on Mountain Lake Terrace. When he arrived, the owner of the home, George Herrera, pulled a knife on him.

Officer Fitch opened fire when he refused to drop it, killing him. After the fire, the body of Herrera’s wife was found inside the home.

Now, according to the Taos News, State Police are looking into her cause of death after investigators believe someone deliberately set fire to the home.