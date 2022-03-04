NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Hospital Association sent a public letter to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday. Hospital executives are pushing for the governor to sign off on a spending proposal that would boost funding for hospitals and nursing homes.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Retired Las Vegas firefighter remembered
- Crime: NMSP search for kidnapping suspect involved in Santa Fe crash
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 3 de Marzo 2022
The letter was signed by chief executives from 25 hospitals across the state. The letter outlines the strain the pandemic has had on hospitals and nursing staffs. The executives want the governor to sign off on legislation that would set aside $171 million to help cover labor costs.