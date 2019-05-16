Horses, trailer stolen from Dona Ana County recovered

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s detectives in Midland County, Texas have recovered two horses that were allegedly stolen from an arena in Dona Ana County.

According to authorities, the two horses were found after a suspect that was involved in an armed robbery and pursuit led detectives to them. Anthony Police officers were chasing 31-year-old Ruben Sanchez, the alleged driver of a white Chevy SUV, after reports of an armed robbery and a stolen firearm from a pawn shop came in on May 11.

After police say a foot chase ensued after Sanchez crashed the vehicle just inside the Dona Ana County line. Two juveniles, as well as Sanchez, were detained.

Sanchez was charged with receiving a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene and tampering with evidence. During the investigation, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office received two other reports that Sanchez was allegedly connected to.

A horse trailer was stolen from the 4400 block of Northwind and two horses were stolen from an arena located off of Harvey Farms Road. A Facebook post detailing the horse theft went viral over the weekend and included video surveillance from a gas station was linked to the white Chevy SUV allegedly driven by Sanchez.

A joint operation conducted by DASO’s Special Response Team, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Cattle Inspector involved Sanchez leading authorities to a property near Odessa where the trailer and horses were found.

Sanchez faces additional charges of larceny of livestock, attempted larceny and an additional count of tampering with evidence. He has been jailed without bond.