ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Hoppy Grandma” scholarship in honor of an Albuquerque legend known for her love of beer, has officially opened for applicants.

Carmen Duran passed away at 102 years old back in November of 2021. For over a year now, Duran’s family has worked to finalize her legacy and on January 1st, the “Hoppy Grandma” scholarship opened for applicants for the very first time.

“I can dream all I want, we can raise the money but to get the logistical aspect done, it feels absolutely insane,” said Carmen McClelland, Duran’s granddaughter. The scholarship is open to master brewers in the Rocky Mountain District, which includes Colorado, Utah, southern Wyoming and New Mexico.

In order to apply you’ll need to send in a resume, a statement describing your passion for brewing and how beer is a part of your life, and two recommendations from master brewers.

$3,000 will go to the winner and can be used towards brewing courses. McClelland said she’s excited to see the pieces finally coming together and is looking forward to helping pick the first recipient. “She always supported our education and stuff so I think she would think this is kinda cool,” said McClelland.

She says the plan is to keep the scholarship going for the next five years but if they continue to get support from the community they will continue for as long as possible. Applicants can start applying now and the deadline to apply is on March 31st. They hope to pick a winner by April 14th.

The link is still open to donate to the scholarship, click here.