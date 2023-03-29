NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Cemetery is hosting a ceremony Wednesday to honor those who served during the Vietnam war. In 2017, the “Vietnam We Veterans Recognition Act” was signed, marking March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Wednesday’s event in Santa Fe is scheduled for 10 a.m. They plan to recognize and honor all veterans who served anywhere during the Vietnam War. The event is open to the public. In Albuquerque, a new memorial to Vietnam veterans will go up at Veterans Memorial Park on Louisiana. That ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.