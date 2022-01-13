Honoring Betty White’s 100th birthday, Santa Fe Animal Shelter waives adoption fees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of what would have been Betty White‘s 100th birthday, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving adoptions fees of dogs over the age of five months on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. In a news release, the shelter states that they are honoring White who was a long-time animal advocate and spoke about shelter animals.

The adoption event will take place at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter located at 100 Caja del Rio Road from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter states that it also will have some surprises in honor of White and on their social media pages.

The fee-waived adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, and up-to-date vaccines and does not include shelter heroes. As the usual process, the shelter also states that all potential adopters complete in-person adoption counseling.

A city or county license fee will apply. The shelter is also participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media that encourages fans to donate to their local animal shelter.