NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veteran’s Services is hosting its Fall Training Conference and Competition Friday at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial Park in Albuquerque.

The traditional ceremony of a bugle playing taps, the draping of the flag over the casket and its presentation to the late veteran’s next of kin is done with an all volunteer honor guard in New Mexico. Participants Friday are being trained in the ceremony and will compete with other honor guards in presentation.