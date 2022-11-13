ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts in New Mexico got a chance to learn more about what it’s like to serve in the U.S. military. The Girl Scouts’ “Honor Camp” took place Saturday.

The camp paired elementary and middle school-aged Girl Scouts with female veterans to learn more about the American flag and what it’s like to serve in the military.

They also had some fun and made patriotic crafts.

“Matching female veterans and Girls Scouts in kindergarten and 12th grade just gives them the opportunity to learn from one another and shows girls that service to military is a very viable career path,” said Girl Scouts of New Mexico CEO Rebecca Latham.

The camp was the first one of its kind, and the organization said they hope to keep it going year-round.