SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police said a man has died from shooting injuries. He was reportedly shot on Monday.
Armando Torres Marquez, 32, was found near Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road just before 9:45 in the evening Monday.
Police said Torres died Tuesday, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe police.