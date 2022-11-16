SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police said a man has died from shooting injuries. He was reportedly shot on Monday.

Armando Torres Marquez, 32, was found near Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road just before 9:45 in the evening Monday.

Police said Torres died Tuesday, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe police.