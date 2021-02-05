Hometown remembers fallen NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is honoring the State Police officer killed in the line of duty in Luna County. Police say Darian Jarrott was helping Homeland Security with an investigation when he pulled over a man on I-10 Thursday and was shot. Officer Jarrott’s death is now impacting his small hometown of Lordsburg.

Jarrott, 28, grew up in Lordsburg, he died in the line of duty in Luna County. Louis Baisa was his football coach for all four years of high school. “He was an absolute teammate. He was an absolute leader,” Baisa said. A leader, Basia is honoring with a flag in his driveway. “I think the biggest compliment I can give to anybody who plays for me is, he could play on any of my 27 football teams. That’s how good he was,” Baisa said.

Story continues below

From his school to local first responders, Officer Jarrott is being honored throughout the town. Maureen Thornock owns the restaurant Jarrott worked at as a teenager. His father still works there today. “He was funny. He had his little rebellious, little things that teenagers do. He was a good worker; Very responsible for his age; Sense of humor,” Thornock said.

The kind of person, people say, always had a smile on his face. “We’re proud. Our love and our thoughts go out to their family and to their children. And hopefully, he will always be remembered for the sacrifices he made,” Thornock said.

Officer Jarrott leaves behind three young children and a fourth one on the way. More than 170 people have donated through a GoFundMe for Officer Jarrott’s family. It’s raised more than $17,000.