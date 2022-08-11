SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them.

Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to establish how to hang the banners safely. The Santa Fe city council is holding a special meeting Monday to reinstate the program along approved stretches. That includes parts of Cerillos, Guadalupe, and the downtown Railyard. Meanwhile, the governor’s office also stepped in giving the green light to hang the banners on St. Francis which is a state road.