Homeowners fed up with drivers taking shortcuts through construction sites Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - It's the time of year for major road construction across the metro, especially in Rio Rancho. Some drivers don't care and are driving right through blocked areas, leaving homeowners fed up.

"When we first moved here, it was a very quiet neighborhood. Colorado Mountain Road ended right here," says Russell Roe.

When construction started on Abrazo Road, in between Unser and Chessman, back in January, Roe says everyone was patient. He's been living in the neighborhood for 21-years. "It started down on the east end and they closed all the roads. Everybody followed the rules and everything," said Roe.

However, Roe says the patience quickly wore off, and instead of taking the detour, people are cutting through his neighborhood. "Drivers come down, they see that it's closed, but they see that there's a little pathway. They say well, it must mean for me to go that way so I'm going to move the closed sign," Roe says.

To make matters worse, Roe says someone even drove through his neighbor's front yard, leaving tire marks behind. "Instead of turning around, they shot through his yard and went around through the other street," Roe says.

Rio Rancho City's website even provided a detour map until the project is finished next month. Roe says that's the last thing on people's minds. "A lot of people just aren't going to be inconvenienced at all," he says.

Roe says he and his neighbors have to move the 'Road Closed' sign themselves, back to its original place, daily. Monday morning, KRQE News 13 cameras caught construction workers putting the sign back. "Why don't we follow the law? We live right here and we go all the way around," says Roe.

Rio Rancho Police say they will cite anyone caught removing the sign or driving on private property.

A city spokesperson says it's not safe for people to drive through and only people who live there are allowed to drive around the barrier when crews are not working.