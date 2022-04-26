ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that it’s getting warmer, many New Mexicans are starting improvement projects in their homes. But experts say they’re seeing more cases of contractors starting a job, but never finishing it.

Brian Baca is New Mexico’s Better Business Bureau President. He shares, “These poor consumers that are getting scammed out of money. Basically starting a huge construction job and then just leaving it and just leaving the site with nowhere to be found.”

That’s putting customers in a tough spot. “Just dealing with the frustration and turmoil we’ve been going through because we’ve already paid them over $52,000.” Tina Bezdek signed a contract with Paradise Pools of New Mexico back in October 2020. “As of today it’s still not complete, we’re missing the heater, the cover, the light in the pool, the light in the hot tub, the deck, there’s some cracks and some odds and ends.”

Online records show multiple complaints against paradise pools of New Mexico for not being authorized to conduct business in the state. Bezdek did some research of her own. She explains, “After contacting the city of Albuquerque, the permit that was used to do the work on our property was not in fact Paradise Pools of New Mexico, it was from a Conpro Construction which is not the person I’ve been working with.”

This is a trend the Better Business Bureau has seen recently. “The biggest thing that we see on these contractors as they’re doing these jobs that don’t even have the license to do it. In fact, we reported on similar issues with a different company just a couple of weeks ago.

Bezdek filed complaints with the BBB, the Construction Industries Division and the state Attorney General’s office. The president of New Mexico’s BBB explains how these contractors get their foot in the door with customers. “They’re advertising as five different industries on Facebook and they are not licensed to be in any of these but they’re trying to gain attention, they’re marketing, they’re marketing their scams is what they’re doing,” said Baca.

Now Bezdek is looking to take legal action. “I have contacted a few lawyers that already have lawsuits against Paradise Pools of New Mexico and are probably going to opt to go that direction.” We reached out to Paradise Pools of New Mexico for comment. The contractor’s lawyer said supply and demand issues from the pandemic is the reason for the incomplete pool.