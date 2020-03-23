Homeowner kills would-be robber, deputies catch alleged accomplice

Live Now
by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A would-be robber was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday and deputies have caught an alleged accomplice.

It happened along Highway 47 in Tome Sunday near Patricio Drive just after 7 a.m. Deputies say they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress, the dispatcher then heard shots fired. Deputies arrived to find 41-year-old Jason Shadron shot in the head, he was pronounced dead.

They also found a stolen truck used in the crime. Police say Shadron’s alleged accomplice 40-year-old Sammy Armijo took off on foot but deputies have caught him.

He has three outstanding warrants. As for the homeowners, police have not identified him. They say they are still investigating this as a possible case of self-defense.

