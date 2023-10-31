GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lexington Hotel in Gallup has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding but advocates say more is needed to keep the shelter open. The shelter helps people suffering from substance abuse and facing homelessness.

With colder weather, organizers fear more than 30 residents will soon not have a warm place to stay. Advocates say they need $150,000 to stay open through the end of the year. Even after getting $50,000 from the Navajo Nation and other donations, they don’t have enough. “What this fifty thousand dollars will do will be able to fund the Lexington for November. Paying for staff, meals, utilities, the operations of the Lexington,” said Director Ken Collins, Hozo Center for Personal Enhancement.

The shelter believes they have $30,000 in funding donations for December so far.