Homeless living in creek bed near Roswell told to leave

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in Creek Bed near Roswell are being told to leave by the city. For years, people experiencing homelessness have made makeshift tents in the Berrendo Creek Bed.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, the city posted cease and desist notices earlier this month informing people to leave the creek area. Meanwhile, the city is considering an ordinance that would make it illegal to camp on public or private property without permission. Homeless advocates have said if the city wants to pass the ordinance, it needs to fund a city shelter.

