SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies say home security cameras helped catch an armed burglar in the act.

The owner, who wasn’t home at the time, got an alert Sunday about a break-in, and thanks to his home security camera, was able to watch the thief in the act and convey information to deputies.

They set up a perimeter around the home and apprehended the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Gary Houston.