ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark your calendars for May 7 and 8. The iconic Thunderbirds will be back in New Mexico to show off their flying skills. The event is open to the public and performances will be the same on Saturday and Sunday.

The air force’s aerial display team is performing at Holloman Air Force Base for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show. Other flying teams will be there too like The Wings of Blue and The Black Daggers Parachute Team. General admission and general parking is free. For more information, visit the Holloman Air Show website.