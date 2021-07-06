Holloman Air Force Base to get housing upgrades

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base is getting some major housing upgrades. Global Real Estate Group Lend-Lease plans to invest more than $13 million in improvements at the base’s Soaring Heights Communities.

Those upgrades include interior and exterior and home renovations, fence replacements, new HVAC systems, street repairs, and a new picnic area with a gazebo and fire pit. These renovations are part of an overall $72 million investment the company is making at military bases across the country.