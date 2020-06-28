Holloman Air Force Base now allowing visitors

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Clovis announced Sunday they would be closing their city hall due to a suspected case of COVID-19.

Officials say an employee has displayed symptoms of the virus. Even though the employee did not have contact with members of the public, the Clovis City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Monday, June 29 until further notice. The Clovis Municipal Court will remain open to the public.