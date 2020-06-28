Live Now
Holloman Air Force Base now allowing visitors

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base is allowing visitors again, with restrictions in place. All visitors will be screened at the gate and asked questions about possible exposure to the coronavirus. Out-of-state visitors will have to provide a travel itinerary to the person sponsoring them on base. More information on the guidelines are available on Holloman’s website.

