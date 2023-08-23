ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base is inviting the public to Oktoberfest on September 8 at Club Holloman from 6-10 p.m. They say there will be German-inspired food, beer, music, games, and inflatables for kids.

Tickets are $30 if purchased ahead of time or $35 at the door. That includes a souvenir beer stein, a drink, brat, and pretzel combo. The last day to purchase tickets will be September 6. For questions on the event, call 575-572-1719. Tickets are limited so the base is encouraging people to buy them as soon as possible.

For non-Department of Defense ID cardholders, a ticket will need to be purchased online. Individuals will be subject to criminal background checks to attend. Anyone with an active warrant, felony conviction, or three more misdemeanor convictions that are not simple traffic offenses, will not be allowed to attend the event. Visitors will have to provide a REAL-ID-compliant driver’s license or state-issued ID card. Drugs, including marijuana, and weapons are not allowed.