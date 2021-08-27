U.S. to relocate Afghan refugees to Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the United States evacuates thousands of people from Afghanistan, a spokeswoman for Holloman Air Force Base confirmed Friday the base near Alamogordo will be used as a temporary housing site for Afghan refugees. Holloman will join six other U.S. military bases in the operation, including Fort Bliss in Texas, according to a news release.

The relocation is part of what the U.S. is calling “Operation Allies Refuge,” which will provide “temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 at-risk Afghans.”. It’s unclear exactly how many refugees will be staying at Holloman Air Force base, or for how long.

“We are following through on America’s commitment to vulnerable Afghans and Afghan nationals who have helped us,” said Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “We are honored to provide the essential support where they and their families can complete processing safely.”

According to the news release, the task force at Holloman AFB will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation support. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more updates as soon as they become available.