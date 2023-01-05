NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from AAA’s Weekend Gas Watch shows that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New Mexico is $3.14. It’s a five-cent jump from last week but 12 cents cheaper than this day last year.

As has been the trend, Farmington is paying the most with an average of $3.38 per gallon and Albuquerque is paying the least at $2.99 a gallon. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is currently $3.28, 12 cents more than this time last week and one cent less than this time last year.

AAA says December’s winter storm and frigid temperatures caused prices to spike with refineries on the gulf coast having to shut down temporarily. Holiday travelers fueling up to get where they’re going also factored in.

According to AAA, New Mexico ranks 19th least expensive in the nation when it comes to gas prices.