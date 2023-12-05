JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – You’ve known it as ‘Light Among the Ruins’ for years, when the Jemez Historic Site is transformed into an unforgettable holiday experience. “Its grown steadily throughout the years which is why it’s the most popular event that is put on. It started with a horse drawn carriage and a couple of hundreds of visitors and last year we believe we had 3,000 visitors,” Katrina Gallegos, with the Department of Cultural Affairs, said.

You can expect the same beloved event this year, but with a new name, Lights of Gisewa. “As we’re going through and into the 21st century we realized that we have to take a look at our historical past and names matter. Gisewa is the original name of this place and it means hot place,” Gallegos said.

But a new name isn’t the only difference this year. On Thursday there will be an evening for photographers around the state to capture the scene without the crowd. “This is something that has been requested of us a couple of years ago and we really wanted to respond to the people who attend to this event and we decided to offer them this year that nice little intimate event,” Gallegos said.

A chance to highlight the rich cultural experience of New Mexico. “Its a beautiful site in the day time and at night when there is 1,500 luminaria’s lighting up the sky in the middle of the Jemez Mountain in Northern New Mexico, its awe-inspiring.”

On Dec. 8 and 9, the Lights of Gisewa event will be held. For the weekend, the historic ruins of the Gisewa Pueblo are lit up by farolitos, and the tours are accompanied by dancer performances, bonfires, drummers, vendors, and more. Tickets are sold in time slots, cost $20 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at this link.

For “Photographer’s Night” on Thursday, December 7, tickets are $100 per person and includes parking, complimentary hot beverages and entry.