HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, facing trial on accusations that she threw a newborn baby in the trash, asked for her trial to be moved. After hearing arguments Thursday, a judge says he will be making a decision soon. He says that decision could come as early as Monday.

Ibukun Adepoju, Avila’s attorney, argues she would not be able to get a fair trial because of the amount of media coverage the case has gotten. Avila’s team wants the trial moved from Lea County to Lincoln County.

Avila is facing one first degree felony county of child abuse causing great bodily harm in the high-profile case in Hobbs in January 2022. Police responded to a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center where three people who had been digging through the dumpster found a child in a trash bag, alive with an umbilical cord still attached. Then-18-year-old Alexis Avila was arrested a short time later, admitting she put the child in a trash bag. Surveillance video also captured the incident.