HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, facing trial on accusations that she threw a newborn baby in the trash, asked for her trial to be moved. After hearing arguments Thursday, a judge says he will be making a decision soon. He says that decision could come as early as Monday.
Ibukun Adepoju, Avila’s attorney, argues she would not be able to get a fair trial because of the amount of media coverage the case has gotten. Avila’s team wants the trial moved from Lea County to Lincoln County.
Related Coverage
- ‘We just found a baby in the trash’: Hobbs teen faces attempted murder charges
- Mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster calls 911 about alleged assaul
- Hobbs woman arrested after allegedly dumping newborn in dumpster
- Officers take stand in hearing of teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
- VIDEO: Police confront Hobbs teen charged with tossing baby in dumpster
- Teen father of baby thrown in dumpster releases statement
- Hobbs community rallies behind homeless man who helped find baby in dumpster
- VIDEO: Officers question people who found baby in Hobbs dumpster
Avila is facing one first degree felony county of child abuse causing great bodily harm in the high-profile case in Hobbs in January 2022. Police responded to a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center where three people who had been digging through the dumpster found a child in a trash bag, alive with an umbilical cord still attached. Then-18-year-old Alexis Avila was arrested a short time later, admitting she put the child in a trash bag. Surveillance video also captured the incident.