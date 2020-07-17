Hobbs students to return to class August 10

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Municipal Schools announced students will return to the classroom on August 10. The staff wants to assure the parents, they’re taking plenty of precautions.

“When school resumes, our staff will continue to disinfect doorknobs, desks, walls, and other areas throughout the school day,” a video released by the district. The video shows the staff’s cleaning routine.

On top of sanitizing throughout the day, schools will be closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays for a deep clean. That’s when the district’s new electrostatic cleaners will come into play. There will also be hand-washing stations in every building, and posted instructions for social distancing.