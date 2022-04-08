HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs is temporarily shutting down its animal adoption center after an outbreak of canine distemper. Staff had been working for nearly a month to contain the outbreak but say infections continue to happen.

To contain the outbreak, the city is closing the animal adoption center for seven to ten days. They will also be doing blood tests on all dogs at the facility, suspending low-cost surgeries and vaccinations, and will be euthanizing dogs who tested positive for distemper.

The city of Hobbs is asking owners to make sure their dog is vaccinated against distemper and to contact their vet if the animal shows signs of the disease. Anyone who finds a stray dog is asked to leave the animal where it is and contact animal control at 575-391-4178.