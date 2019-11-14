Hobbs school district is on the hunt for teachers

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The oil boom is having an impact on New Mexico classrooms, and it has one school district turning to Oklahoma for help.

The Hobbs school district is on the hunt for good teachers. The reason? The oil boom. Student populations are increasing, and there are not enough teachers.

“We have seen an increase in student population, which has increased our need for teachers,” the assistant superintendent said.

The district sent the Assistant Superintendent to Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this week to recruit new and experienced teachers to come to Hobbs, offering some pretty enticing incentives to relocate. In addition to a starting salary $10,000 higher than what they are earning right now, the district is offering cash signing bonuses to teachers to come to the Land of Enchantment.

“In addition to having the salaries that we have, we offer moving assistance for teachers; if you are math, science, bilingual and SPED, we give our teachers an additional $5,000 to relocate here,” the assistant superintendent said.

With the number of quality teachers steadily decreasing across the nation, districts are now having to search farther than just west Texas and New Mexico to find good applicants.

Hawkins says when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill back in April to increase teachers’ salaries by $10,000 per year, it created an opportunity to be more competitive when it comes to salaries for teachers.