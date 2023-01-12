HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have been charged in a Hobbs shooting. Police said they are still searching for information in the case.

According to Hobbs police, officers responded to the 2200 block of East Dunn Street around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday for a shot-fired report.

A witness told police a man was hit and was taken to the hospital. That man was identified as Armando Sotelo, 21, of Hobbs.

Police investigated and noticed several homes in the area had been hit during the shooting. Officials believed Armando Sotelo and his father, Juan Sotelo, 58, of Hobbs, were firing guns at two people.

Police believe one of those people is an identified juvenile. The other part is an unknown person.

Armando Sotelo, Juan Sotelo, and the juvenile will be charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Police are still looking for the other party who hasn’t been identified.

Authorities are still investigating and encourage anyone with information to call them at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.