HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police Department has identified a person of interest in a murder case.

According to the department, officers responded to the Four Seasons Apartments in the 2400 block of North Jefferson on June 10 for a reported shooting.

Jamaal Wingfield, 28, of Hobbs, was located at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was dead.

Police said they identified Joseph Coleman Jr., 33, of Hobbs, as a person of interest in the shooting. Authorities are asking for him to either call them at 575-397-9265 or show up at the Hobbs Police Department.

If you have information about the case, call 575-397-9265 or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Rewards might be offered for information.