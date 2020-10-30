Hobbs Police search for family missing since May

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing family. Hobbs Police say the family, Andrei C. Ducila, Luiza Badea, Andreea Andrei-Ducila, Raoul Badea and Elisabeta Badea, were last seen May 2, 2020 at about 5:48 p.m. in the area of Hobbs.

Hobbs Police say Andrei and Luiza are the parents of Andreea, Raoul, and Elisabeta.

Andreea is a 6-year-old Caucasian female child, 2’6” tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Raoul is a 4-year-old Caucasian male child, 2’0” tall, weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Elisabeta is a Caucasian female child, 2’0” tall, weighing 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Andrei, 25, is described as a Caucasian male, 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Luiza, 22, is described as a Caucasian female, 5’3” tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Hobbs Police also say it is unknown what type of clothing Andrei, Luiza, and the three children were last seen wearing.

According to a news release, the family is believed to be traveling in a blue 2003 Dodge Van displaying a New Mexico license plate AMFC80. Hobbs Police say Andrei C. Ducila, Luiza Badea, Andreea Andrei-Ducila, Raoul Badea, and Elisabeta Badea are believed to be in danger if not located. Hobbs Police say anyone with any information is asked to call 575-397-9265 or dial 911.