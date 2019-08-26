Hobbs police refute claims they mishandled groping investigation

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are defending the way officers investigated a possible groping.

Police say they were called out to the Walmart on Sunday after the incident was reported. A woman also wrote on social media that a man groped her daughter, and expressed frustration with the police response.

Monday, police wrote on Facebook they interviewed the 20-year-old victim and the 53-year-old suspect and completed a battery report. They refuted claims the investigation was not handled appropriately, saying “police officers cannot make an immediate arrest in a case such as this unless they witness the incident.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the department for more information about the investigation but did not hear back.