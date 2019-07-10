Hobbs police investigating double homicide

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are investigating a double homicide.

On Monday, July 8 officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on North Coleman. Officers discovered two deceased individuals identified as 37-year-old Rojelio Velasquez and 40-year-old Chrystal Moore.

Through an investigation, the Hobbs Police Department says they learned of a 40-year-old individual named Hector Madrid and 25-year-old Alfonso Aldaco went to the residence to purchase heroin. Authorities say after Madrid entered the home, shots were fired and Aldaco was responsible for driving Madrid to and from the home.

On Wednesday evening, Madrid was arrested and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

HPD says Aldaco turned himself in on Wednesday and is being charged with two counts of accessory murder. He is being held at the Hobbs City Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.