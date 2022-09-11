HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have an update on a possible kidnapping case. The abduction reportedly took place on Thursday.

Police said on September 8, they were made aware of a possible kidnapping case at the Zia Park Hotel and Casino. The Hobbs Police Department said they learned that Erica Martinez was forced into a vehicle by Jonathan Zaragoza. The casino was able to help the police identify Martinez.

Authorities said they learned that Zaragoza was in the Carlsbad area, and with the help of the police department in that area, they were able to locate both Martinez and Zaragoza around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Officials stated Martinez was in good health, and she is being interviewed by the Hobbs Police Department.

Charges against Zaragoza are pending. The Hobbs Police Department thanked the public for their help with the case, and sometimes, the community’s help is vital in helping find victims safe.