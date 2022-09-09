HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for information about a possible kidnapping at the Zia Park Casino Thursday night. They say the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Erica Martinz and the suspect identified as Jonathan Zaragoza.

Information is limited but they did release a picture of the two and an image of a grey four-door vehicle possibly involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobbs Police at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.