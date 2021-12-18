Hobbs Police arrest Grinch at nursing center

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police made an arrest just before Christmas, making sure the Grinch didn’t get away. They shared the video on their Facebook page, showing an officer looking for the culprit at the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He gets some help from residents at the building and catches the Grinch trying to tear up a Christmas tree. “He’s tearing up our tree, police! Stop right there. Police, police! It was you! Hands behind your back. You’re under arrest for tearing up the tree,” officers shouted.

No word on whether the Grinch will be let out ahead of Christmas.