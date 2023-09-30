HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting death of a 19-year-old this week.

Police said they responded to a shooting that killed Brennon Smith on West Copper Avenue on Monday night.

On Saturday, police arrested the 15-year-old, who was not named, and charged them with murder and attempt to commit a robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobbs Police at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.