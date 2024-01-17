HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Hobbs is installing two new crosswalk systems. The city says the systems will boost pedestrian and driver safety.

Hobbs has already installed a few “high intensity activated crosswalks,” also known as “HAWK” systems. These stop traffic only if a pedestrian presses the “walk” button.

Now, two more systems will be added to Hobbs streets. One will go at the intersection of Bender Street and Brazos Street. The other will be at Marland Boulevard and Scharbauer Street, the city says. Construction is set for the summer of 2024.

The existing systems are located at: