HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hobbs man in Texas.

41-year-old Ralph Prieto is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Rick Ford over a $15,000 debt. Officers found Ford dead on Monday in his home.

Police believed Prieto could be headed to Florida and alerted Texas authorities. Fort Worth Police took him into custody Tuesday night in the victims truck.

Prieto is now awaiting extradition back to New Mexico.