HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)- Hobbs Municipal Schools has broken its own enrollment record with nearly 11,000 students.

That number reported by the Hobbs News-Sun is nearly 300 more than last school year when the district reported its largest enrollment ever. Officials say a spike in oil production in the region has brought more people to the area.

However, with schools at max capacities, officials say they’re looking at expanding into portable classrooms.